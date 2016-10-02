Who is Poldark's Captain McNeil?
There's another redcoat riling things up in Cornwall - but why does his face look familiar?
There’s always excitement in Cornwall when a man in a red military uniform rides into town, so when Captain McNeil returns to visit his old comrade, Ross Poldark, hearts will doubtlessly be pulsing. Find out more about Poldark series two's newest cast member, Henry Garrett.
Who is Captain McNeil?
You might remember the Scotsman from from series one, when he came to town to investigate smuggling and murder, stopping in to see his friend Ross Poldark along the way.
The duo served in the American War of Independence together, and McNeil thought his comrade might be able to help with his investigations.
The Captain returns to Nampara in series 2, having been sent by incoming MP Unwin Trevaunance to make sure security concerns in the constituency are being dealt with.
But when McNeil arrives he discovers that Ross is otherwise engaged with his mine, and Demelza’s feeling ever so slightly left out.
In fact, the Captain is so eager to be a gent, that we might be left wondering which Poldark he’s most interested in spending time with?
Who is Henry Garrett?
You might recognise the British actor from an episode of New Tricks, or Peaky Blinders, both of which he’s had small roles in over the past two years. He has also popped up on Atlantis and Foyle’s War and appeared in films Testament of Youth, Pride and Zero Dark Thirty.