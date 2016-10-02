The duo served in the American War of Independence together, and McNeil thought his comrade might be able to help with his investigations.

The Captain returns to Nampara in series 2, having been sent by incoming MP Unwin Trevaunance to make sure security concerns in the constituency are being dealt with.

But when McNeil arrives he discovers that Ross is otherwise engaged with his mine, and Demelza’s feeling ever so slightly left out.

In fact, the Captain is so eager to be a gent, that we might be left wondering which Poldark he’s most interested in spending time with?

Who is Henry Garrett?

You might recognise the British actor from an episode of New Tricks, or Peaky Blinders, both of which he’s had small roles in over the past two years. He has also popped up on Atlantis and Foyle’s War and appeared in films Testament of Youth, Pride and Zero Dark Thirty.