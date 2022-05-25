At the end of season 1, we saw the booze-loving Cassie clean up her act and decide to sober up and in the new season, she's loving life, having moved to California and moonlighting for the CIA.

HBO Max's The Flight Attendant season 2 is touching down in the UK, with Kaley Cuoco reprising the role of Cassie – an air hostess who gets caught up in an international murder.

However, when she witnesses another murder and discovers she's being framed, she finds herself in the middle of yet another diplomatic mess.

While the first season of the thriller was mainly shot in New York, the Flight Attendant cast and crew were jetsetting all over the world for season 2.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season of The Flight Attendant

Where was The Flight Attendant season 2 filmed?

The Flight Attendant's second season was filmed all over the world, with shooting taking place in the US, Germany and Iceland.

In an Instagram post marking the end of filming, Kaley Cuoco wrote: "That's an official wrap on season. 3 countries, 7 months, mega highs and lows, Covid etc!"

Los Angeles, California

Lara Solanki/HBO Max

The Flight Attendant moved production to Los Angeles for season 2, with Cassie having relocated there from New York to "live her best sober life".

Filming took place over several weeks at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, with showrunner Steve Yockey posting a photo on Instagram from the lot.

Berlin, Germany

The Germany capital city was a filming location for The Flight Attendant season 2, with Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) being sent to Berlin for a CIA-sponsored mission.

Back in September 2021, Cuoco posted a picture of herself on Instagram stood in front of a colourful wall in Berlin, with the caption: "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back. @flightattendantonmax season 2. Prepare for yet another turbulent descent."

Reykjavik, Iceland

HBO

Filming for season 2 also took place in Iceland's Reykjavik, with the show's plot line about Cassie's former airline colleague Megan (Rosie Perez) taking place there.

Perez posted on Instagram in December 2021 from Iceland, writing: "Look at this place! #onlocationshoot #Iceland is freaking stunning! A dream come true to be here."

The Flight Attendant season 2 arrives on Sky Max and NOW on Thursday 26th May – sign up for Sky TV here.

Read our The Flight Attendant review or The Flight Attendant ending explainer.