How many episodes in The Flight Attendant season 2

Kaley Cuoco, who is best known for starring as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, stars in this HBO Max thriller as the titular air hostess, who has her life together after quitting alcohol and starting a side hustle by moonlighting for the FBI.

Cassie is back and she's involved in yet another murder in the second season of The Flight Attendant .

However, when she witnesses a murder while on assignment and realises she's being framed, she finds herself stuck in the middle of yet another international disaster.

With the likes of Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet and other members of The Flight Attendant cast returning for season 2, there's a lot to get excited about – but how many episodes are in the upcoming boxset?

Here's everything you need to know about the number of episodes in The Flight Attendant season 2.

How many episodes are in The Flight Attendant season 2?

Kaley Cuoco and Mo McRae in The Flight Attendant HBO

There are eight episodes in the second series of The Flight Attendant – the same number of episodes that were in the first season.

Season 2 began airing in the US on April 21st with the finale arriving on HBO Max on Thursday 26 May – the same day that the entire season comes to Sky Max in the UK.

The Flight Attendant season 2 arrives on Sky Max and NOW on Thursday 26th May. Read our The Flight Attendant review or The Flight Attendant ending explainer. You can also visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.