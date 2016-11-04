Wolf Hall actor Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II and former Doctor Who star Matt Smith is Prince Philip in the new 10-episode series, which follows the history of the Queen's reign through political and personal turmoil.

Who is in the cast of The Crown?

The series is based on writer Peter Morgan's play The Audience. As well as Foy and Smith, the series also features John Lithgow as Sir Winston Churchill, Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother, Jared Harris as King George VI, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Dame Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary, among others.

Isn't it just like Victoria on ITV?

A period drama about a long-serving British monarch? Yes, the comparisons are inevitable. Director Stephen Daldry however says that the series plays out more like The Sopranos than Victoria, while producer Andrew Eaton says he isn't worried by comparisons to ITV's "soapy" rival.

When is The Crown released on Netflix?

Netflix's lavish royal family drama The Crown is available from today, Friday 4th November 2016.

