The 10-episode series takes us on a whirlwind adventure through the political rivalries and romance behind Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

Smith's fans were a little disheartened to see so little of him in Terminator Genisys last year, so we're sure they'll be delighted to find him popping up all over the place as the Duke of Edinburgh in the first sizzle reel from the series.

You'll also be able to spot John Lithgow as Sir Winston Churchill, Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother, Jared Harris as King George VI, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Dame Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary, among others.

The Crown will be available to stream on Netflix in 2016