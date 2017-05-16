Three Girls begins on Tuesday 16th May at 9pm on BBC1. The remaining two episodes will air on Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th at the same time.

What's it about?

This series tells the story of three of the victims in the 2012 grooming and sex trafficking case in Rochdale. New to the area, Holly (Molly Windsor) is keen to make friends, but finds herself drawn into a frightening world all too familiar to sexual health worker Sara (Maxine Peake). As her relationship with her family fractures, Holly unearths the courage to speak out.

Who's in the cast?

Maxine Peake and Molly Windsor lead the cast, alongside Stephen Dillane, Jill Halfpenny and Lesley Sharp. See the full cast here.

What's the real-life story?

Read about the investigation into Rotherham’s child sex rings that led to a powerful new drama.