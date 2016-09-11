Plus, a handy guide to all of the characters and who is playing whom.

Twitter had a lot to say

Last week's return got the tweeters tweeting and not just about the fact that Aidan Turner was shirtless again. Although, it might have come up. You know, once or twice.

Poldark vs Victoria

In the battle of the Sunday night shows, the Beeb's Poldark edged out its ITV rival.

More like this

Season two of Poldark opened with an average audience of 5.1 million – a 22.7% share of those watching during the 9pm-10pm slot – compared with 4.8 million (21.4%) for episode three of Victoria (including HD but not ITV+1).

Can the brooding drama do the same this week?

How Roald Dahl fits in...

You might wonder how Roald Dahl and Poldark go together, but as fans get to know new baddie Unwin Trevaunance, actor Hugh Skinner has summed up his traits rather neatly by telling us he's modelled on Roald Dahl's Veruca Salt.

“He’s deeply unlikable, almost beyond redemption,” says Skinner who also played W1A’s posh, thick work experience Will Humphries, on-off boyfriend Harry in BBC2 comedy Fleabag and a buffoonish “Wills” in Channel 4’s royal satire The Windsors.

"I thought more about spoiled, self-entitled brats. I thought about people more like Veruca Salt.”

... a Poldark appetiser

Before it kicks off again tonight, why not enjoy Radio Times writer Huw Fullerton's attempts to brood his way around Cornwall.

Advertisement

So, what time is it on?

See Poldark tonight at 9:00pm on BBC1