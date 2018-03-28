The drama follows Dave Allen from his happy childhood in Dublin through to his glory years as one of the UK and Ireland's comedy greats. We'll see the tragic loss of his kindly father (played by Tommy Tiernan) and brother John (Conleth Hill), and explore the enduring mystery over the loss of half a finger.

The comic died in 2005 at the age of 68.

Who is in the cast?

Aidan Gillen, who played Littlefinger in Game of Thrones, takes on the role of Dave Allen.

Cold Feet's Robert Bathurst plays BBC director-general Charles Curran – a fellow Roman Catholic who understood Allen’s frustrations with the Church.

Other stars include Tommy Tiernan, Conleth Hill, Julian Rhind-Tutt, and Simon Day.