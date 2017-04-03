What is the best TV drama of the 21st Century?
You've voted for the shortlist and now it's time to vote for your overall winner. The champion will be crowned at the BFI Radio Times Festival on Sunday 9th April
The contenders are:
Call the Midwife – Best Period Drama
The Night Manager – Best Contemporary Drama
Happy Valley – Best Crime Drama
The West Wing – Best US Drama
The Bridge – Best Foreign Language Drama
Merlin – Best Sci-fi & Fantasy Drama
Voting will remain open until 4pm on Sunday 9th April 2017, and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards on the final evening of the BFI Radio Times Festival in London.
You can still get tickets to the festival which runs from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th April, and features some of the biggest names in television from Rowan Atkinson to Maggie Smith plus events with the cast and crew of The Night Manager, Line Of Duty and Doctor Who to name but a few.
Please vote only once: