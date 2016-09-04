What did you think of Victoria episode 3?
Did Jenna Coleman reign supreme on your Sunday night? Or was the third instalment a royal pain?
We’re now three episodes in of Jenna Coleman’s portrayal of young Victoria and we finally finally have a Prince Albert in the form of Tom Hughes. But was he worth the wait? Will you be tuning in next week to see how their romance blossoms?
And what about the rest of the episode? Does the show get your royal seal of approval? Are you invested in the downstairs characters, or should the show keep focused up top?
And did the episode cement Victoria as the successor to Downton Abbey? Or do you think Poldark should take the crown of Sunday night TV?
Send your thoughts to readerreviews@radiotimes.com and we'll publish our favourites right here, on RadioTimes.com