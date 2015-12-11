Here at RadioTimes.com we think Christmas telly is kind of a big deal. Forget presents, mince pies and novelty jumpers, it's all about getting those schedules, grabbing that highlighter and making sure no one else gets their hands on the remote until January 4th.

Advertisement

But, enough about us, we want to know about YOUR festive telly habits. How long do you spend watching TV on December 25th? Do you goggle at the box while scoffing your turkey with all the trimmings?