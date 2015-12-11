What are your Christmas TV traditions?
Do you watch telly during your Christmas dinner? Is festive TV better or worse than it used to be? What ONE show couldn't you live without on December 25th?
Here at RadioTimes.com we think Christmas telly is kind of a big deal. Forget presents, mince pies and novelty jumpers, it's all about getting those schedules, grabbing that highlighter and making sure no one else gets their hands on the remote until January 4th.
But, enough about us, we want to know about YOUR festive telly habits. How long do you spend watching TV on December 25th? Do you goggle at the box while scoffing your turkey with all the trimmings?
Is the Queen's Speech a family tradition? Or is modern telly all a bit disappointing compared to when you were a child?
In fact, do you ignore the TV all together and watch all the festive specials on catch up?
We want to know it all, plus that all important question: if you could only watch ONE thing this Christmas, what would it be...?