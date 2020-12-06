The eponymous town provides just the change of pace that she needs, with many fans also keen to visit the location where Virgin River is filmed once it's safe to travel again.

Of course, her time isn't just spent admiring the scenery, as the series also features some genuinely suspenseful drama, including a Virgin River season two cliffhanger that has loyal viewers holding their breath.

But while Virgin River has been known to make some changes to the novels that inspired it, showrunner Sue Tenney has assured fans that the ultimate conclusion of Mel and Jack's romance will stick to the source material.

"Ultimately, the way I look at the show is that we’re going to get as many seasons as we get. And when we get to that last season, we want them to be where Robyn has them," she told TV Line. "Everything we do that isn’t directly from the book we do in [the spirit of] Robyn’s books."

It's yet to be confirmed whether Virgin River will return for a third season next year, but its strong presence in Netflix's top 10 series suggests it has a good chance of renewal.

But how long could it run for? Carr's 22 book series means there is plenty for Tenney and her writing staff to mine from, although Netflix's algorithm has previously leaned away from long-running shows in favour of newer properties.

