Go behind the scenes on Vigil in filming pictures ahead of the finale

If you’re counting down the hours till the finale of gripping BBC One thriller Vigil, we’ve got a treat for you.

RadioTimes.com has got our hands on some exclusive behind the scenes photos, giving fans an insight into the huge amount of work that went into bringing the show to our screens.

Suranne Jones stars in the hit series as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, who is sent to join the crew of a nuclear submarine while she investigates a murder that occurred on board.

From the producers of mega-hit Line of Duty, the series has kept viewers hooked week-in week-out with its epic twists, and will come to an end this weekend with its sixth episode.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox

Lead director and executive producer James Strong took a number of photos during the show’s production, which have now been released to RadioTimes.com, revealing what went on behind-the-scenes.

The first image sees Strong and Jones taking a short break from filming in the Scottish countryside, with the show’s filming locations including Cumbrae, a small island off the coast of Largs, and Hunterson a small town in Ayrshire.

BBC/James Strong

Vigil stands out from most British crime dramas on television thanks to its unique location and stunts, opening with a white-knuckle helicopter ride for Jones’ Amy Silva.

A set photo reveals the elaborate set up that was required to bring that sequence to life, with a green screen, crane, lorries and plenty of crew members drafted to help out.

BBC/James Strong

The end result was well worth the effort, with Strong revealing a previously unseen perspective by taking a snap of Jones on board the craft as the crew prepared to start filming.

BBC – James Strong

Co-star Rose Leslie, who plays Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre was also present for these dramatic scenes, smiling for another of Strong’s photos between takes.

BBC/James Strong

Meanwhile, Strong also captured a photo of the epic set constructed for Vigil, which gave the cast a convincing taste of what an actual submarine experience would feel like.

In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, he said: “Creating HMS Vigil was an enormous endeavour, brilliantly carried out by designer Tom Sayer and his team,” he said. “It looked incredible, was a great place to shoot and yet always felt utterly real.”

BBC/James Strong

Vigil concludes this Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.