Noel Clarke says there’s “loads of scope” for Viewpoint season 2

Noel Clarke has said that there’s “loads of scope” for a second series of Viewpoint, the ITV thriller in which he plays a police surveillance detective.

Advertisement

Clarke (Bulletproof, Doctor Who) plays DC Martin Young, who sets up an observation post in the home of a single mother (played by Alexandra Roach), which happens to overlook a potential suspect’s residence.

Speaking ahead of Viewpoint’s release, Clarke told RadioTimes.com and other press that he could easily imagine future seasons, with his character’s surveillance team watching different suspects each time.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Asked whether he hoped there would be a season two, Clarke said: “Yeah. Obviously when you have writing as good as [this]… and a character that is in surveillance with a team around him, there’s loads of scope for more of the show and more seasons. Because essentially, you can have that team watch anyone or any crime; and then watch those crimes unfold and get bigger and bigger as the team gets deeper into the investigation.

“So I think there’s lots of potential there for more, if the desire is there from everyone.” Sounds promising!

The series, which will air across the week on consecutive nights, is described by ITV as a “contemporary, character-driven mystery with a seductively intimate feel. But ultimately, it’s as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime.”

The show also promises to explore the tensions between private and public spheres, focussing on what goes on “behind closed doors…especially when we think no-one’s watching”.

Alongside Roach, the cast is rounded out with the likes of Fehinti Balogun (Informer), Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), and Bronagh Waugh (The Fall).

Advertisement

Five-part series Viewpoint airs from Monday 26th until Friday 30th April, on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or our dedicated Drama hub.