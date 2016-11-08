Viewers were left absolutely heartbroken by Damilola, Our Loved Boy
The real life story of Damilola Taylor was turned into a tear-jerking drama by the BBC
Viewers were left in tears last night thanks to BBC1 drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy.
The reconstruction of the story of Damilola Taylor – the 10-year-old who was stabbed with a broken bottle in Peckham sixteen years ago – and his father Richard’s fight for justice was an emotional rollercoaster for viewers.
Many were moved to tears by the real-life story it portrayed...
John Boyega – who knew Damilola as a young boy in Peckham – tweeted his support of the programme.
Some, such as Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, said it was important to remember the tragedy.
Good on BBC to actually show something so long ago but still meaningful today! Gone but not forgotten ? #DamilolaOurLovedBoy
— Ali (@DrakesWriter1) November 7, 2016
Others praised a prized performance from all on screen.
And more applauded the BBC for airing a crime drama focusing on the human rather than the procedural side of such a crime.
But despite its gritty subject matter, many saw a final message of hope in Damilola.