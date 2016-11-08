Many were moved to tears by the real-life story it portrayed...

John Boyega – who knew Damilola as a young boy in Peckham – tweeted his support of the programme.

Some, such as Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, said it was important to remember the tragedy.

Good on BBC to actually show something so long ago but still meaningful today! Gone but not forgotten ? #DamilolaOurLovedBoy — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) November 7, 2016

Others praised a prized performance from all on screen.

And more applauded the BBC for airing a crime drama focusing on the human rather than the procedural side of such a crime.

But despite its gritty subject matter, many saw a final message of hope in Damilola.