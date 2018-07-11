Viewers spot inventive ways Call the Midwife is hiding Helen George's baby bump
The actress was pregnant during filming for the latest series – and gave birth to her daughter Wren in September 2017
Have you noticed Nurse Trixie Franklin's sudden desire to wear baggy capes, carry a clipboard everywhere and stand directly behind large desk lamps?
In case you hadn't guessed, actress Helen George was pregnant during filming of the latest series – and as the bump got bigger, Call the Midwife producers had to find ingenious ways to disguise her belly.
Plot-wise, now is DEFINITELY not the right time for Trixie to become pregnant. Her budding relationship with Christopher is over, and her alcoholism has raised its ugly head as she abandoned sobriety for a secret drink alone in her bedroom.
So the actress's pregnancy had to be covered up, and Call the Midwife fans had great fun on Sunday night spotting all the different ways it was cleverly disguised:
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the very clever use of an Anglepoise desk lamp as the nurses packed their bags and prepared for the day:
In another scene, Trixie was painting her nails while sitting in bed – beneath lots of covers and cushions, of course.
Still, despite producers' best efforts, there's only so much you can do to hide the fact that your star is increasingly pregnant.
And just in case you're wondering what will happen when Helen actually gives birth, creator Heidi Thomas has already revealed that Trixie will be disappearing from a few episodes this series.
"Helen was able to graciously retire – she just had a couple of episodes off," Heidi confirmed.
Call the Midwife season seven airs on PBS on Sundays at 8/7c