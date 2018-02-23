After Nikki's new American love interest Matt Garcia (Michael Landes), who had been introduced and almost immediately kidnapped in Monday's episode, had been returned safely, he proposed to her with a hairband. Nikki, though shocked by his forthrightness, appeared to accept.

A number of viewers then took to Twitter to share their disbelief at the rapidly accelerated storyline:

However, others were into it:

Nikki hasn't been all that lucky in love in recent years, and things looked certain to go awry once again after her new beau was kidnapped in the first episode of this two-parter. So, this represents an uncharacteristically happy ending for her character, despite the fact that he has left for the US once again by the end of the episode. Let's hope for her sake that her luck has finally changed.

Silent Witness airs Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC1 at 9pm.