The two have endured a fractured working relationship since Nikki's harrowing ordeal last season, when she was buried alive while the team were in Mexico. However, they appeared to put that to rest last night, sharing a massive hug after Jack learned about her post traumatic stress disorder.

The scene sparked a deep emotional reaction from fans:

And while both seem otherwise occupied with their own relationships, the hug added fuel to speculation the two are destined to be together:

Silent Witness airs Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC1