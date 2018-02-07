Silent Witness had viewers in tears after a particularly emotional scene involving Jack (David Caves) and Nikki (Emilia Fox). The will they/won't they couple have many fans pining to see them get together.

*Spoilers for Silent Witness series 21 to follow*

The two have endured a fractured working relationship since Nikki's harrowing ordeal last season, when she was buried alive while the team were in Mexico. However, they appeared to put that to rest last night, sharing a massive hug after Jack learned about her post traumatic stress disorder.

The scene sparked a deep emotional reaction from fans:

And while both seem otherwise occupied with their own relationships, the hug added fuel to speculation the two are destined to be together:

Silent Witness airs Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC1

