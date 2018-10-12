@Line_of_duty was simply fantastic! Well done to Jed Mercurio, all the cast and crew for making the best ever #drama on TV! #LineofDuty — Ginger and Nuts (@gingerandnuts) May 1, 2017

If the incredible #LineofDuty cast don't make the awards the #BAFTA nominations this year, I'm a #bentcopper — Eponine3193 (@Eponine3193) April 30, 2017

In particular, telly-watchers singled out Thandie Newton’s performance as DCI Roz Huntley, the “wee witch” who confessed to murdering Tim Ifield, before she turned to arrest criminal lawyer Jimmy Lakewell.

And although cops Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) saved AC-12 by the episode’s end, some said they should put their efforts into another role…

In fact, it looks like the soon-to-made Ted Hastings Party could do well in the upcoming general election…

Why would Tim Ifield own a paddle brush and who the hell hangs up a tracksuit?? #LineofDuty drama at its best. Well done @BBC — Lea Walters (@leasmithwalters) May 1, 2017

Hopefully we'll find out the answers in the next series (which we may be waiting quite a while for).

