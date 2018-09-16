The dark and witty drama drew in praise with a “phenomenal” opening episode which followed MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she attempted to track down a mysterious assassin called Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

In particular, Comer was singled out for her mesmerising portrayal of the psychopathic (yet lovable) contract killer…

And writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also penned BBC3’s Fleabag) was praised on her laugh out loud yet thrilling script, based on Luke Jennings' novella series Codename Villanelle...

However, Killing Eve viewers have been left with quite a dilemma: with the entire series now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, should they binge on it or string out the drama over the coming weeks?

While some want to savour it for as long as possible…

Others went straight to iPlayer and watched the entire thing in one sleep-deprived sitting…

The choice is yours...

Advertisement

Killing Eve is on at 9.25pm on Saturday, BBC1. Or you can now watch the entire first series on BBC iPlayer.