As Eve becomes increasingly determined to track down the killer, Villanelle begins to develop an obsession with the MI6 agent. They become locked in a daring dance cross-continental dance and seem almost oblivious to its impact on the people who surround them.

Speaking of which, they're supported by a stellar cast, including Fiona Shaw (aka Harry Potter's Petunia Dursley) as MI6 boss Carolyn Martens, who almost serves as the show's third leading lady, and the delightful David Haig (Four Weddings and A Funeral) as Eve's oddly endearing colleague, Bill.

Why should you watch it? What's so addictive about it? Allow us to explain...

