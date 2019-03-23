Victoria series three will finally air in the UK this March
A new trailer for the series confirms that Jenna Coleman’s Queen will return to ITV very soon
British fans of Victoria were not best pleased when they discovered that the royal drama would air in the US before the UK – but now it has been revealed that UK viewers don’t have much longer to wait.
A new trailer for Victoria series three confirms that the period drama will finally air on ITV in March 2019.
The third series of Victoria premiered in the US in January, and follows Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria in the year 1848 when she is under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety amid fears of revolution.
Tom Hughes is also reprising his role as Prince Albert in series three, and Kate Fleetwood is joining the cast as the Queen's “mysterious sister” Feodora, as well as Laurence Fox as the “charismatic and wayward” Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston.
The series is also due to air in Australia from 14th March 2019.