The third series of Victoria premiered in the US in January, and follows Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria in the year 1848 when she is under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety amid fears of revolution.

Tom Hughes is also reprising his role as Prince Albert in series three, and Kate Fleetwood is joining the cast as the Queen's “mysterious sister” Feodora, as well as Laurence Fox as the “charismatic and wayward” Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston.

The series is also due to air in Australia from 14th March 2019.