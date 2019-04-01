After a spate of ill health, Melbourne reappeared briefly midway through season two before seemingly dying offscreen — but it seems that some viewers are still pining after the popular character, after his name was brought up during a conversation between Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Lord Palmerston (Laurence Fox) about the working class Chartist movement threatening the British monarchy in the 1840s.

"My brother in law, Lord Melbourne, used to say that the great British public isn't known for its logic, ma'am," said Palmerston, before Victoria wistfully replied: "Lord M?"

With the Queen weighing up whether to flee London with her family, Palmerston added: "I think he would have said that your safety is more important than your popularity."

More like this

"God don’t mention Lord M, it makes me too emotional," one viewer posted in response to the exchange.

"Aww they mentioned Lord M, i miss him," another fan posted on Twitter.

"Loved #Victoria tonight. Lord Palmerstone isn't a patch on the dear departed Lord M though," one fan wrote.

You can read about the young Queen Victoria's real-life relationship with the handsome Lord M here.

Advertisement

Victoria will returns Sundays on ITV at 9pm