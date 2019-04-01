Victoria viewers are feeling emotional after that Lord M reference
Some fans found themselves missing Rufus Sewell's brooding Prime Minister Melbourne
Victoria fans were not ready for an unexpected throwback to a beloved character.
During episode two of the ITV period drama's third series, there was a fleeting reference to Lord "M" Melbourne (played by Rufus Sewell), the former Prime Minister and Queen Victoria's old confidante.
- Meet the real-life Lord Melbourne from Victoria
- Victoria series 3 will be released in the US before airing in the UK – and fans are in a right royal fury
- Victoria creator Daisy Goodwin on how a German prince dreamt up the classic English Christmas
After a spate of ill health, Melbourne reappeared briefly midway through season two before seemingly dying offscreen — but it seems that some viewers are still pining after the popular character, after his name was brought up during a conversation between Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Lord Palmerston (Laurence Fox) about the working class Chartist movement threatening the British monarchy in the 1840s.
"My brother in law, Lord Melbourne, used to say that the great British public isn't known for its logic, ma'am," said Palmerston, before Victoria wistfully replied: "Lord M?"
With the Queen weighing up whether to flee London with her family, Palmerston added: "I think he would have said that your safety is more important than your popularity."
More like this
How to watch Victoria online...
"God don’t mention Lord M, it makes me too emotional," one viewer posted in response to the exchange.
"Aww they mentioned Lord M, i miss him," another fan posted on Twitter.
"Loved #Victoria tonight. Lord Palmerstone isn't a patch on the dear departed Lord M though," one fan wrote.
You can read about the young Queen Victoria's real-life relationship with the handsome Lord M here.
Victoria will returns Sundays on ITV at 9pm