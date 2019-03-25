But it seems the latest chapter of the young queen’s life was more than worth the wait for fans, with the series introducing a whole host of new characters for what writer Daisy Goodwin described as “one the most difficult periods” in Victoria’s 63-year reign.

As well as Victoria’s meddling older sister Feodora (played by Kate Fleetwood) coming to stay, Jenna Coleman’s bolshie queen also faced problems in the shape of new Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston, played by Lewis star Laurence Fox.

Well-known womaniser Palmerston, who famously sympathised with European revolutionaries, certainly made an entrance as he clashed with Victoria and Tom Hughes’s Prince Albert.

And viewers loved the troublesome rogue, taking to Twitter to praise Fox for his performance.

Others couldn’t help but compare Palmerston to a more recent Foreign Secretary…

But while Fox admitted that his portrayal of Palmerston may have “a bit of the Boris” about him, he told RadioTimes.com that the character was a little more like Willy Wonka in his eyes.

Speaking at the Victoria press day last year, Fox explained, “Boris is a bit self-serving. Palmerston… he’s got huge ego and wants to be adored, but he also wants what’s best for the country. He’s a little more Gene Wilder for me.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been one of the most fun acting jobs I’ve had. After Lewis, I’m quite often cast as thoughtful characters. Palmerston’s quite alpha and brash and clever so it was really fun. I am swagger and twinkle.”

Victoria continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV