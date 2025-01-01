With lies, twists and turns around every corner, Vera was up against it to find the correct solution for both cases, no matter who she upset – all while considering whether to take a promotion or not.

Ultimately, it came down to one family, the Corbridges, who were the victims of the cold case two decades ago when the matriarch was slain in the family home.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lucas, the patriarch, was sent to prison for 20 years for the murder, but he always insisted he was innocent.

Vera managed to work her way around the complex case and discovered it was actually his daughter, Imogen, who'd killed her own mother.

Desperate to keep the youngster from jail, the deceased's sister covered it up and allowed Lucas to take the fall for it (though hoping he would be found innocent).

However, when the new murder victim Zach found out what his prison mate's family did, Lucas killed him to keep him quiet.

This all came out during a cliff-top showdown between Vera and Imogen, which was then interrupted by Lucas, who was carrying a bloodied rock having just attacked Kenny (Jon Morrison), who was standing by for his colleague.

Watching on also was Joe, who wasn't thinking straight and attacked Lucas, dangerously close to the cliff edge.

Vera.

Imogen tried to break up the struggle and toppled over the side of the cliff, dying instantly, leaving her dad distraught.

Vera ran to Kenny, who was in a bad way, and by the end of the episode, she explained to Joe that he isn't out of the woods but thankfully was alive in hospital.

Will he pull through?

Turning her attention to Joe, Vera tried to encourage him to seek help for his poor mental health of late.

But Joe remained stubborn, as he had all episode, insisting he didn't need help, and instead hurled some nasty results towards Vera herself, who had her own issues with her father's death.

Joe told her to take the promotion she was wrangling with and leave him and the team in peace, words which were clearly hurtful to Vera.

Will she take his advice? And with one episode left, can they repair their relationship?

Vera concludes tomorrow on ITV from 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.