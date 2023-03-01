Unforgotten is back on our screens for season 5 with brand new lead Sinéad Keenan joining the series as DCI Jessica James. As well as the new slate of six episodes exploring how the small investigations team move on in light of Nicola Walker's Cassie Stewart death, this season of Unforgotten tackles a brand new case.

Advertisement

It's complicated and twisted, as fans of Unforgotten have come to expect from the previous four seasons – but is also appropriately reinforced with a haunting backing track packed full of piano keys, cellos, violins and more.

While the drama doesn't have a classic kind of soundtrack, it does show off the talents of Michael Price, the Emmy award-winning composer behind the sound of Unforgotten. Read on for everything you need to know about Unforgotten season 5's soundtrack.

Unforgotten composer

Emmy award-winning composer Michael Price is back at the series' musical helm, composing further classical songs for this fifth season.

Price has also previously worked as a music editor in films such as Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Love Actually and Nanny McPhee. But in his work as a composer, he has scored approximately 31 films with a major recent focus on contemporary dramas, including Unforgotten.

Price often works with David Arnold and together, the pair have composed music for all episodes of Sherlock, Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula and Soulmates.

He has composed the music for Unforgotten since it debuted back in 2015 and for seasons 3 and 4, released a 2021 soundtrack album which includes tracks such as Sorry to Trouble You, The Hillside, Praying For Air and many others, which all have fitted beautifully with the dramatic moments of the series. The score features the solo cello of Peter Gregson and Price’s haunting piano.

You can watch a video of Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar visit Price at Abbey Road Studios below.

What is the theme song in Unforgotten season 5?

The theme tune has remained the same throughout all five seasons and is not only an emotional insight into the series, but is also playing as part of a title sequence that is regularly packed full of clues.

The song that plays in the opening credits for Unforgotten is "All We Do," written and performed by Oh Wonder (songwriting duo Ant West and Josephine Vander Gucht).

The classical theme tune that bookends each episode is composed by Michael Price and for the previous fourth season, he gave fans an insight into the musical magic that goes into each piece of music, which can be watched below.

More like this

Unforgotten soundtrack: Every song in the ITV crime drama

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan, Martina Laird as Ebele Falade, Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume, Max Rinehart as Karol Wojski and Rhys Yates as Jay Royce in Unforgotten
Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan, Martina Laird as Ebele Falade, Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume, Max Rinehart as Karol Wojski and Rhys Yates as Jay Royce in Unforgotten Mainstreet for ITV

While the track list for Unforgotten season 5 has not yet been released, we do have a run through of the soundtrack for seasons 3 and 4, as they were released as an album in 2021.

Like season 5's score, each piece has been beautifully curated to capture the mood of the scene – you only have to watch Unforgotten to know.

The tracklist for seasons 3 and 4 are as follows:

  1. Theme from Unforgotten
  2. A Motorway
  3. The Salesman
  4. Sorry to Trouble You
  5. Suspicion
  6. See Me That Way
  7. Simply Unfair
  8. Leaving the Pub
  9. Evicted
  10. My Mistake
  11. Desperately Sad
  12. Get Dressed
  13. I Insist
  14. The Hillside
  15. Cold Storage
  16. Cambridge by Bike
  17. A Struggle
  18. Utterly Brokenhearted
  19. Storage of Possessions
  20. Career Development
  21. A Kid Like Any Other
  22. The Forest
  23. Cause of Death
  24. I Am Who I Am
  25. Sirens
  26. Praying for Air
  27. I Love You So Much
  28. Call You
  29. Always Unforgotten

Unforgotten season 5 airs every Monday at 9pm on ITV1, with the new season available to stream as well as all four previous seasons on ITVX.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement