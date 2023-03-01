It's complicated and twisted, as fans of Unforgotten have come to expect from the previous four seasons – but is also appropriately reinforced with a haunting backing track packed full of piano keys, cellos, violins and more.

Unforgotten is back on our screens for season 5 with brand new lead Sinéad Keenan joining the series as DCI Jessica James. As well as the new slate of six episodes exploring how the small investigations team move on in light of Nicola Walker's Cassie Stewart death, this season of Unforgotten tackles a brand new case.

While the drama doesn't have a classic kind of soundtrack, it does show off the talents of Michael Price, the Emmy award-winning composer behind the sound of Unforgotten. Read on for everything you need to know about Unforgotten season 5's soundtrack.

Unforgotten composer

Emmy award-winning composer Michael Price is back at the series' musical helm, composing further classical songs for this fifth season.

Price has also previously worked as a music editor in films such as Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Love Actually and Nanny McPhee. But in his work as a composer, he has scored approximately 31 films with a major recent focus on contemporary dramas, including Unforgotten.

Price often works with David Arnold and together, the pair have composed music for all episodes of Sherlock, Jekyll and Hyde, Dracula and Soulmates.

He has composed the music for Unforgotten since it debuted back in 2015 and for seasons 3 and 4, released a 2021 soundtrack album which includes tracks such as Sorry to Trouble You, The Hillside, Praying For Air and many others, which all have fitted beautifully with the dramatic moments of the series. The score features the solo cello of Peter Gregson and Price’s haunting piano.

You can watch a video of Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar visit Price at Abbey Road Studios below.

What is the theme song in Unforgotten season 5?

The theme tune has remained the same throughout all five seasons and is not only an emotional insight into the series, but is also playing as part of a title sequence that is regularly packed full of clues.

The song that plays in the opening credits for Unforgotten is "All We Do," written and performed by Oh Wonder (songwriting duo Ant West and Josephine Vander Gucht).

The classical theme tune that bookends each episode is composed by Michael Price and for the previous fourth season, he gave fans an insight into the musical magic that goes into each piece of music, which can be watched below.

Unforgotten soundtrack: Every song in the ITV crime drama

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan, Martina Laird as Ebele Falade, Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume, Max Rinehart as Karol Wojski and Rhys Yates as Jay Royce in Unforgotten Mainstreet for ITV

While the track list for Unforgotten season 5 has not yet been released, we do have a run through of the soundtrack for seasons 3 and 4, as they were released as an album in 2021.

Like season 5's score, each piece has been beautifully curated to capture the mood of the scene – you only have to watch Unforgotten to know.

The tracklist for seasons 3 and 4 are as follows:

Theme from Unforgotten A Motorway The Salesman Sorry to Trouble You Suspicion See Me That Way Simply Unfair Leaving the Pub Evicted My Mistake Desperately Sad Get Dressed I Insist The Hillside Cold Storage Cambridge by Bike A Struggle Utterly Brokenhearted Storage of Possessions Career Development A Kid Like Any Other The Forest Cause of Death I Am Who I Am Sirens Praying for Air I Love You So Much Call You Always Unforgotten

Unforgotten season 5 airs every Monday at 9pm on ITV1, with the new season available to stream as well as all four previous seasons on ITVX.

