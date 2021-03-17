Exclusive – Unforgotten episode 5 preview spells trouble for one of the four suspects

With only two more episodes left to air, Unforgotten is really picking up the pace.

Episode four saw DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) lead their first formal interview as they came closer to figuring out who killed Millwall football fan Matthew Walsh.

Though the interview didn’t go exactly as planned – you can read all about it in our Unforgotten episode 4 recap – the latest instalment revealed more details about Walsh’s death, and left fans piecing together the clues as they honed their own theories.

If you’re wondering what’s next for the Unforgotten cast in the not-so-cold case drama, and if Monday feels like too long a wait, don’t worry. We’ve got our hands on an exclusive clip from the next episode, which you can watch below:

Ram Sihu (Phaldut Sharma) may have managed to escape the interview unscathed, but it looks as though he won’t be so lucky when questioned by his pregnant wife Anna, played by Clare Calbraith.

As one of Unforgotten’s four suspects, it’s more than likely he did have something to do with the murder, despite what he tells a very upset Anna.

We know Ram had a run-in with Walsh before he was killed, and that he was seen chasing him on the night of the murder. But is he the man Cassie and Sunny are looking for?

As is always the case with Unforgotten, Ram isn’t the only one keeping secrets.

We might also find out more about the nature of the relationship between former officer turned therapist Fiona Grayson and high-flying copper Liz Baildon, in what will undoubtedly be a tense episode. Bring it on!

