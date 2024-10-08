The synopsis teases: "As a once-in-a-generation storm begins to gather far out at sea, former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis (Reilly) discovers the body of her eight-year-old pupil, Cefin, seemingly drowned.

"The discovery sends shockwaves through the community, reviving the ghost of an unsolved cold case that rocked the town three years prior – the disappearance of Jackie’s niece, Nessa, which cost her career."

The shocking turn of events brings Jackie's former police partner, Detective Eric Bull (Spall), to Morfa Halen, as he follows an unshakeable feeling that the two cases are linked.

But they need to act fast – before the encroaching storm washes all evidence away. The six-part limited series comes from the mind of writer-director Claire Oakley (Culprits) and is filming now in Wales.

In addition to Spall and Reilly, Under Salt Marsh has lined up an impressive cast that includes The Crown's Jonathan Pryce, Happy Valley's Mark Stanley and Bad Sisters star Brian Gleeson.

Also starring is Naomi Yang (Nightsleeper), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Dinita Gohil (The Sandman), Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once), Lizzie Annis (Extraordinary), Rhodri Meilir (Craith/Hidden) and Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon).

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

Executive producer Elwen Rowlands said: "We are incredibly fortunate to have such a talented cast bringing these characters to life.

"Claire’s compelling scripts tell a thrilling story of a community deeply connected with its environment, raw with emotion, and beautifully mirrored by the stunning backdrop of North Wales, where the story unfolds."

Joedi Langley, interim head of Creative Wales, added: "We are really pleased that Wales will be the home for this production.

"This atmospheric thriller will showcase some of our stunning scenery and the diversity of filming locations on offer, whilst also creating several local employment opportunities for Welsh crew.

"Creative Wales support also helped to secure valuable trainee placements for people looking to develop their career in the creative industries."

Under Salt Marsh is coming soon to Sky and NOW.

