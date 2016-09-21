Two new characters just joined the cast of Outlander series 3
Claire and Jamie's circle of friends and family is growing when we return to Scotland
The cast of Outlander series 3 just got bigger as the show welcomed two new faces.
John Bell and Wil Johnson have joined Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Claire embarks on her quest to find out what happened to her highlander husband, EW reports.
Bell will star as young Ian Murray, nephew to Heughan’s Jamie Fraser. He’s said to be a “tall, gangly Scottish kid with a heart of gold, a stubborn sreak, and a penchant for getting into trouble.”
No guesses who’ll be adding to the drama there, then.
Johnson, meanwhile, will play Joe Abernathy, a trainee doctor and friend of Jamie’s wife Claire. She meets him in medical school and the two become firm friends. Is it any wonder when he’s said to be intelligent and charismatic?
And those suffering through the now annual Droughtlander pain can take heart from the fact that the new series (the first of TWO commissioned by Amazon Prime and Starz) is already in production at its spiritual home in Scotland.
But it won't stay there for long, if showrunner Ronald D Moore is to be believed, because there's a VERY big sea voyage coming.
We cannae wait to see what comes next either. All together now: “Siiiiiiiing me a soooooong of a lass that is goooooone…”