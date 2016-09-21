Bell will star as young Ian Murray, nephew to Heughan’s Jamie Fraser. He’s said to be a “tall, gangly Scottish kid with a heart of gold, a stubborn sreak, and a penchant for getting into trouble.”

No guesses who’ll be adding to the drama there, then.

Johnson, meanwhile, will play Joe Abernathy, a trainee doctor and friend of Jamie’s wife Claire. She meets him in medical school and the two become firm friends. Is it any wonder when he’s said to be intelligent and charismatic?

More like this

And those suffering through the now annual Droughtlander pain can take heart from the fact that the new series (the first of TWO commissioned by Amazon Prime and Starz) is already in production at its spiritual home in Scotland.

But it won't stay there for long, if showrunner Ronald D Moore is to be believed, because there's a VERY big sea voyage coming.

Advertisement

We cannae wait to see what comes next either. All together now: “Siiiiiiiing me a soooooong of a lass that is goooooone…”