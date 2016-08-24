We’re assuming the change of scene will mean yet more costumes (woollen plaid is a brave choice in Jamaica) and Moore revealed some of the headaches involved in making such an ambitious series.

Apparently the change in scenery is “exciting creatively, but really hard in terms of production. Normally by the third and fourth season of a show it’s basically a machine – this is the police station, this is an apartment, this is the bridge of the Enterprise – you’re familiar with using those sets. But with this it’s like you’re doing a whole new series every year.”

And don’t expect that to change this year.

“As different as season two was from season one, season three will be again from season two.”

Onwards, to the New World!