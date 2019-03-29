Trust Me series 2 trailer teases a terrifying new medical conspiracy
Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch and John Hannah star in the tense four-part thriller, a sequel to the original series starring Jodie Whittaker
BBC1 has released the first teaser trailer for Trust Me series two — and for anyone harbouring even a remote fear of hospitals, it's set to be a terrifying watch.
The four-part series, a sequel to the original show starring Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker, features a brand new premise, cast and setting.
Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter) plays Corporal Jamie McCain, a soldier in a Glasgow hospital recovering from a spinal injury which has left him temporarily paralysed. John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral) plays one of his doctors, while Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe) plays a physiotherapist.
When patients in Jamie's ward begin to die unexpectedly, he attempts to discover what is going on. His investigation is hampered by his paralysis, placing him in an increasingly dangerous situation – but is it all in his mind?
The original series saw Whittaker play a nurse who loses her job after whistle blowing, and decides to steal her best friend's identity as a doctor and create a new life for herself and her young daughter.
Watch the trailer for Trust Me series two below