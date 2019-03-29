Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter) plays Corporal Jamie McCain, a soldier in a Glasgow hospital recovering from a spinal injury which has left him temporarily paralysed. John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral) plays one of his doctors, while Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe) plays a physiotherapist.

When patients in Jamie's ward begin to die unexpectedly, he attempts to discover what is going on. His investigation is hampered by his paralysis, placing him in an increasingly dangerous situation – but is it all in his mind?

The original series saw Whittaker play a nurse who loses her job after whistle blowing, and decides to steal her best friend's identity as a doctor and create a new life for herself and her young daughter.

More like this

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Trust Me series two below