True Story season 2: Release date, cast, plot and news

If you, like us, have raced through all seven episodes of Netflix’s True Story, you’ll be eager to know if there are plans to bring the series back for a second season.

Advertisement

So, what’s the latest? And what will the next chapter bring?

Read on for all you need to know about True Story season 2.

True Story season 2 release date: When will it air?

There’s been no word on True Story’s future, and the drama is currently listed as a miniseries – so there is a chance that it won’t be back for round two. But Big Little Lies was only supposed to be a one-off and there’s now rumblings of a third season. Build it and they will come, and all that.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

If season 2 does get the greenlight, don’t expect it to arrive on Netflix until the latter half of 2022 at the very earliest given typical filming schedules and the fact that star Kevin Hart (Kid) always has quite a lot on his plate.

True Story season 2 cast: Who will return?

By the end of True Story, we’re left with a heavily depleted cast following a slew of murders. Carlton (Snipes) was shot dead by Kid who had, quite frankly, tired of his brother’s antics. While we’re certainly not advocating such an extreme course of action, we can’t imagine Carlton garnered much sympathy from viewers.

“Very early in the process I had the idea that it’s his brother that sets him up, and that he has to kill his brother in order to make it all work in an incredibly narcissistic sacrifice,” creator Eric Newman told Entertainment Weekly.

“I love the idea of the moment in the show where he’s talking to the kid with cancer in the cancer ward, and you see Kid decide, ‘I have to get away with this because of what I am and who I am to people.’ There’s this sort of 10th-degree narcissism, and murdering your brother and then using it as a kind of human-interest angle in your career is so sick – and kind of great. People commoditise their tragedies all the time, and that’s what he does.”

Netflix

Ari (Billy Zane) also won’t be back after he was strangled by Kid, and neither will Ari’s brothers Savvas (Chris Diamantopoulos) and Nikos (John Ales), who were shot in the head by, wait for it, Kid.

And Gene (Theo Rossi), one of Kid’s superfans, was snuffed out by Ari’s siblings after they were initially duped into believing that Gene was responsible for their brother’s death.

If another batch of episodes does get the thumbs up, we’d expect Hart to return as Kid, and the following were all alive and kicking as the final credits rolled, which opens the door to future returns: Herschel (William Catlett), Billie (Tawny Newsome), Todd (Paul Adelstein) and Monyca (Lauren London).

But we’d expect a largely new cast to pad it out.

True Story season 2 plot: What will happen?

As for what the next chapter could bring, plenty more chaos, obviously, but it’s impossible to be specific at this point. The narrative that unfolded in season 1 did wrap up on a somewhat conclusive note, but no story ever truly ends and we’d be fascinated to learn if Kid does live out his days free from the repercussions of his actions. While Ari and his brothers are now “swimming with the fishes”, there’s always space for their extended family to move into the frame.

Perhaps Newman is drumming up a brand new storyline for our protagonist, or mulling over a fresh ‘True Story’ for an anthology-style format. Watch this space for updates…

Netflix

Before the series premiered, Hart said that he had “never been more excited about an acting project” in his career (via Deadline), so if the conditions are right, there’s no reasons why he wouldn’t agree to more.

True Story season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

We’ll update this page as soon as we know more.

Read more about True Story:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.