True Story ending explained: Does Kid save his career?

Kevin Hart has been looking to expand his output beyond comedy as of late, with Netflix miniseries True Story being his latest foray into more dramatic territory.

The show stars Hart as a character not dissimilar from himself: stand-up comedian and movie star The Kid, who is enjoying the success of his recent billion-dollar blockbuster and a sold-out nationwide tour.

However, things take a dark turn during a stop-off in his hometown Philadelphia, where he goes on a wild night out with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes).

He wakes up in the early hours to find that the woman he went home with as overdosed in his bed, with Carlton advising him against getting the authorities involved as it could leave his career in ruins.

It’s a fateful decision that sets the brothers down a path they can never return from – the question is, is it all for nothing? Read on for all the details on what happens to The Kid and Carlton in the True Story ending.

Read more: Is True Story actually based on real events?

True Story ending explained

The final chapter of True Story packs a twist that some fans may have seen coming, but fundamentally changes everything that we were initially told about the premise of the series.

Kid learns that Daphne, the woman who he believed had died in his bed days earlier, is actually named Simone and is very much alive.

She is an on-again off-again lover of his older brother, Carlton, who had agreed to be part of a scam that would see them fool Kid into thinking he was implicated in a suspicious death in order to extort money from him.

To pull off the hustle, they colluded with gangster Ari, later revealed to be a secret fan of Kid’s work, through whom they would launder the money.

Unfortunately, they didn’t bargain on Kid having an extreme response to the $6 million demand made by Ari in return for covering up Daphne’s faux demise.

The movie star strangles Ari to death in his hotel suite, with Carlton having little choice but to help him dispose of the body – though it’s fair to say the clueless brothers don’t do a very professional job.

Netflix

They simply throw Ari’s corpse into a dumpster, where he is soon found by police who open a formal investigation into his death, while the gangster’s family aim to track down their brother’s killer and take their revenge.

Obsessive fan Gene witnesses Kid and Carlton dumping the body and records a video on his phone, so the comedian makes his dreams come true by welcoming him into his entourage and giving him VIP treatment to appease him.

Gene eventually agrees to delete the video but Carlton still feels uneasy about how much he knows.

Spotting a way to kill two birds with one stone, Carlton points Ari’s ruthless brothers, Savvas and Nikos, in Gene’s direction, making the naive fan look like the guilty party by gifting him an expensive watch he had stolen off the gangster’s body.

The brothers torture Gene, who takes the blame for Ari’s murder in his dying breath, leaving them satisfied for a short while, but they realise they’ve been played after finding video footage of Kid and Gene online.

Netflix

Believing themselves to be out of the woods, Kid and Carlton have some celebratory drinks, with their rocky relationship seemingly strengthened by this whole terrible ordeal.

But when Carlton passes out drunk, Kid finds texts on his phone from Simone (aka Daphne) and is horrified to discover that the catalyst for this crisis was constructed by his own brother.

The next day, they go to watch a basketball game from a private VIP booth, where Kid tells Carlton he knows and cuts him off for good – but as they are leaving, they are attacked by Savvas and Nikos.

Kid and Carlton run through the maintenance corridors of the stadium but eventually reach a dead end, resulting in a stand-off between the two sets of brothers.

Savvas and Nikos believe them both to be unarmed and so drop their guard for a moment, only for Kid to pull out a gun and shoot them both directly in the forehead – extraordinary aim for an entertainer!

Netflix

Carlton springs into action, assuring his brother he can smooth all this over, but Kid shoots him dead too, with all trust worn away by his deception.

Kid arranges the scene to make it look as if the gangsters had killed Carlton, as well as pinning Ari’s murder on his late brother – a story which the authorities and his fanbase seem to accept.

The series ends with Kid doing a television interview in which he feigns ignorance about all of his brother’s illicit deals, hoping only to move ahead with his life and career, becoming the best man he can be.

The actor also discusses the extreme lengths a person will go to in order to save their own skin, which those around him will interpret as a comment about his brother, but of course, is really a statement about his own survival instinct.

True Story is available to stream on Netflix.