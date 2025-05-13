The synopsis for the series says: "The Trial Of Christine Keeler takes a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories of the 20th century: the chain of events in the 1960s that came to be known as the Profumo Affair.

"At the centre of the storm was 19 year-old Christine Keeler, a young woman whom the powerful, male-dominated establishment sought to silence and exploit, but who refused to play by their rules."

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler in The Trial of Christine Keeler. BBC

The synopsis continues: "This six-part drama takes us behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times."

Since starring in the series, Norton has had numerous starring roles, having returned to play Tommy in Happy Valley, and taken on the lead in Playing Nice, McMafia and Joy.

He will also soon be seen leading the cast of King and Conqueror alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for BBC One, and has joined the casts of House of Guinness and House of the Dragon season 3.

In House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series, he will play Ormund Hightower, the nephew of Rhys Ifans's Otto Hightower, who and will be seen leading a march on King's Landing against Emma D’Arcy's Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

