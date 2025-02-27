Toxic Town soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Netflix drama
From Gloria Gaynor to La Roux, read on to find out more about the songs featured in Toxic Town.
With such a startling real-life story at its centre, you wouldn't immediately think that Toxic Town would be the kind of series underpinned by catchy songs of the nighties and noughties.
But keeping in with its time period setting, the series manages to weave in notable songs from the period alongside the tragic true story of one of the UK's biggest environmental scandals.
Based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste scandal, the series follows the mothers who sought justice for their children, dozens of whom were born with disabilities. Once realised, the case rocked the former English steel town.
The series centres on some of the voices at the heart of the case and is penned by Jack Thorne, known for his work on His Dark Materials, Best Interests and The Accident.
But what songs were featured in Toxic Town and who composed the score? Read on for everything you need to know.
Toxic Town composer
The composer of Toxic Town is Sion Trefor, who is known for his work on Disney Plus drama Say Nothing and the upcoming Lisa McGee comedy How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.
The multi-instrumentalist is known for his distinct sound which he brings to plenty of the scenes throughout Toxic Town. When a song isn't featured, it's Trefor's soundtrack that can be heard throughout the series, with upbeat tracks, soft piano and strings all featuring.
Toxic Town soundtrack
Episode 1
- I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
- Setting Sun - The Chemical Brothers
- Just - Radiohead
- Something 4 the Weekend - Super Furry Animals
- You're Gorgeous - Babybird
Episode 2
- Speed Your Journey - Treorchy Male Choir
- 5, 6, 7, 8 - Steps
- Lonely Soul - Unkle
Episode 3
- Round Round - Sugababes
- FEAR - Ian Brown
Episode 4
- Fifteen Beers - Johnny Paycheck
- Bulletproof - La Roux
- High Hopes - Paolo Nutini
