Based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste scandal, the series follows the mothers who sought justice for their children, dozens of whom were born with disabilities. Once realised, the case rocked the former English steel town.

The series centres on some of the voices at the heart of the case and is penned by Jack Thorne, known for his work on His Dark Materials, Best Interests and The Accident.

But what songs were featured in Toxic Town and who composed the score? Read on for everything you need to know.

Toxic Town composer

The composer of Toxic Town is Sion Trefor, who is known for his work on Disney Plus drama Say Nothing and the upcoming Lisa McGee comedy How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

The multi-instrumentalist is known for his distinct sound which he brings to plenty of the scenes throughout Toxic Town. When a song isn't featured, it's Trefor's soundtrack that can be heard throughout the series, with upbeat tracks, soft piano and strings all featuring.

Toxic Town soundtrack

Jodie Whittaker and Aimee Lou Wood in Toxic Town. Netflix

Episode 1

I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

Setting Sun - The Chemical Brothers

Just - Radiohead

Something 4 the Weekend - Super Furry Animals

You're Gorgeous - Babybird

Episode 2

Speed Your Journey - Treorchy Male Choir

5, 6, 7, 8 - Steps

Lonely Soul - Unkle

Episode 3

Round Round - Sugababes

FEAR - Ian Brown

Episode 4

Fifteen Beers - Johnny Paycheck

Bulletproof - La Roux

High Hopes - Paolo Nutini

