Tina & Bobby, starring Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen, is one such show, and will be airing on ITV this summer - three years after its original broadcast.

Is Tina & Bobby a repeat?



Tina & Bobby, a three-part biopic about the lives of football's first golden couple, will air from Wednesday 5th August on ITV at 9pm, and continue weekly.

The full series is also available as a box set on Amazon Prime Video. You can purchase it here on Amazon.

Based on Tina Moore's biography, 'Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best,' the series follows Tina Dean, an ordinary typist from Essex who falls for the now-legendary England and West Ham footballer Bobby Moore, and must learn to cope with fame's spotlight after he leads England to World Cup victory.

The series was originally broadcast on ITV in January 2017.

Tina & Bobby cast: Who appears in the show?

ITV

Our Girl's Michelle Keegan plays Tina Dean (later Tina Moore), a typist who later married the footballer Bobby Moore. When he shot to fame, she did too, and became England's first 'WAG'

Keegan previously said of the role, “Noel Cantwell and Malcolm Allison gatecrashed Tina and Bobby’s honeymoon in Majorca. Football took over. Tina wasn’t just married to Bobby, she was married to the game. One of the footballers wives says to Tina, 'You married a footballer, you might be his wife but the game will always be his mistress', and that’s exactly how it was.”

Meanwhile Lorne MacFadyen (Grantchester, Shetland) plays West Ham player Bobby Moore, who leads England to World Cup glory at Wembley in 1966.

Former child star Patsy Kensit (Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing) plays Tina's glamorous and resilient mother, Betty, to whom Tina was incredibly close.

