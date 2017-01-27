One particular incident that's highlighted by the show is Moore's failed bid to become Watford manager, but what really happened between the football player and Sir Elton John?

Why did Bobby Moore meet with Elton John?

Elton John has a longstanding relationship with Watford Football Club, having owned it on two separate occasions.

It was during his first tenure as club owner (between 1976 and 1987) that John genuinely considered hiring Moore as the club's manager. The pair apparently met to discuss a deal in 1977 and were famously said to have shook hands on it.

Who became Watford manager instead of Bobby Moore?

John chose not to go with Moore in the end, opting instead for Graham Taylor. Taylor became something of a Watford legend as - with John's financial backing - he worked tirelessly to take the team from the Fourth to the First Division.

Why did Bobby Moore move to Hong Kong?

Moore was briefly manager of first division squad Eastern AA in Hong Kong, and also managed Oxford City and Southend United.

Moore served on the board of Southend United until his death, and became a football commentator in his latter years.