This new trailer for The Missing series 2 is extremely eerie
What happened to Alice Webster?
Nearly two years after its first teaser trailer was unveiled, we’re finally starting to see more of what we can expect from BBC drama The Missing’s second series – and it looks pretty creepy.
Following a new case for Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo, whose retired detective spent series 1 hunting for the lost son of characters played by James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connell), the new run of episodes will see him investigating the case of Alice Webster (Abigail Hardingham), a young British woman who went missing in 2003 only to mysteriously turn up in her German hometown in 2014.
In the trailer, ominous voiceover and the traumatised faces of Alice’s parents (David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes) make it seem like this will be far from a happy reunion, while Alice herself is seen barely in shot, her fate still currently a mystery.
"It’s the other side of the coin to series one," writers Harry and Jack Williams have said previously of the new series, describing it as "an exploration of loss, of freedom, of how the past can shape the present in myriad ways that we cannot fully understand.
“It’s bigger, more ambitious, and we’re delighted to have such a brilliantly talented cast joining Julien Baptiste for a new case."
By the sounds of it, we'd be fools to miss out.