In the trailer, ominous voiceover and the traumatised faces of Alice’s parents (David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes) make it seem like this will be far from a happy reunion, while Alice herself is seen barely in shot, her fate still currently a mystery.

"It’s the other side of the coin to series one," writers Harry and Jack Williams have said previously of the new series, describing it as "an exploration of loss, of freedom, of how the past can shape the present in myriad ways that we cannot fully understand.

“It’s bigger, more ambitious, and we’re delighted to have such a brilliantly talented cast joining Julien Baptiste for a new case."

By the sounds of it, we'd be fools to miss out.