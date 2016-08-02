While one familiar face will star in the show's second run, season two is filled with new characters, set in a new location and revolves around a new missing person.

We'll see Baptiste "race across Europe to pursue a 12-year-old case that he never let die." The case of Alice Webster (Abigail Hardingham), a young British woman who went missing in 2003 only to mysteriously turn up in her German hometown in 2014.

"It’s the other side of the coin to series one," say writers Harry and Jack Williams, "an exploration of loss, of freedom, of how the past can shape the present in myriad ways that we cannot fully understand. It’s bigger, more ambitious, and we’re delighted to have such a brilliantly talented cast joining Julien Baptiste for a new case."

Karyo will appear alongside David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes, who play Alice's parents Sam and Gemma.

Season one of The Missing followed Tony (James Nesbitt) and Emily Hughes (Frances O'Connell) whose 5-year-old son Oliver disappeared while they were on holiday in France.