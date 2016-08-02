Julien Baptiste is out in the cold in exclusive first look at The Missing series 2
The crime drama about a missing child returns to BBC1 with a new case
The hunt is back on for detective Julien Baptiste. BBC1 crime drama The Missing is returning for a second series - and we've got an exclusive first look...
Tcheky Karyo is reprising his role as the retired French police officer, and it looks as though a new case has led him to a deserted, snow-covered forest.
While one familiar face will star in the show's second run, season two is filled with new characters, set in a new location and revolves around a new missing person.
We'll see Baptiste "race across Europe to pursue a 12-year-old case that he never let die." The case of Alice Webster (Abigail Hardingham), a young British woman who went missing in 2003 only to mysteriously turn up in her German hometown in 2014.
"It’s the other side of the coin to series one," say writers Harry and Jack Williams, "an exploration of loss, of freedom, of how the past can shape the present in myriad ways that we cannot fully understand. It’s bigger, more ambitious, and we’re delighted to have such a brilliantly talented cast joining Julien Baptiste for a new case."
More like this
Karyo will appear alongside David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes, who play Alice's parents Sam and Gemma.
Season one of The Missing followed Tony (James Nesbitt) and Emily Hughes (Frances O'Connell) whose 5-year-old son Oliver disappeared while they were on holiday in France.