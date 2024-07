That was way back in 2013 (March 4th 2013 to be precise) and a LOT has happened in the sleepy coastal town since then, so ITV has put together this handy refresher.

SPOILER ALERT: If you’ve never watched Broadchurch before this is either the worst thing ever (because it reveals EVERYTHING) or the best thing ever (because it reveals EVERYTHING and you could pretty much jump into series three after watching it).

We’d almost forgotten how brilliant Miller and Hardy are together. And how crushingly disappointing series two was.

Roll on series three, eh?