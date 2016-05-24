Here's a gif of happier days gone by to give you a chance to.

Now, on with the Hodor show.

We finally discovered the origins of Hodor's name – and repeated mutterings of it – and it was just too much for some to handle.

But those mind-blowing revelations couldn't dull the pain as the loyal Stark stable boy died at the hands of the Wights in the line of duty.

Some said it was the most horrid and heartbreaking death of the whole series...

Others found themselves instantly at the anger stage of their grief...

Grief was a recurring theme, actually.

Along with sheer TRAUMA.

Hodor's death was a symbolic one, the circumstances of which are set to have widespread repercussions among society as a whole. *raises philosopher's cap*

Holding doors will just never be the same again.

And it's ALL BRAN'S FAULT.

The evidence speaks for itself.

And the boy agrees.

Meanwhile, WON'T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE DIREWOLVES

#GameofThrones can you just stop ruining all my hopes and dreams? You can kill all the humans but leave the wolves A.L.O.N.E. :'( — Joana Malaquias (@malaquias_j) May 23, 2016

And amid the grief, madness and sadness, it's refreshing to see some fans haven't forgotten what REALLY matters here.

In conclusion...

