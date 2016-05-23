1. Why did Sansa lie to Jon?

This is an interesting one – after properly telling Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) off and refusing the help of his army, Sansa (Sophie Turner) took his advice to seek out her great-uncle Brynden (Clive Russell) and the reconstituted Tully forces. However, she lied about where she got the info to Jon (Kit Harington), leading Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) to question whether she truly trusted him.

Of course, we’d like to think that everything is fine between the two Starks – Sansa made him an awesome cloak, after all – but perhaps she took Littlefinger’s words about protecting herself to heart, and wants to make sure she has an army who aren’t only loyal to him.

Alternatively, it could be that she doesn’t want Jon to know that a) She met with creepy Littlefinger and took his advice after he betrayed her, which could be a bad move; or b) that she turned down the help of the Vale army which would make their victory in the North assured.

We’re sort of hoping it’s the latter – a Stark civil war is too depressing to even contemplate.

2. Where are Yara and Theon off to?

It’s a little unclear what the Greyjoys are planning after their uncle Euron claimed Kingship of the Iron Islands, but seeing as they stole his fleet we reckon they might be off to steal his plan and join up with Daenerys Targaryen before her attack on Westeros.

Either way, we’re just happy to see the siblings on the same side again. Who needs Salt Thrones when you have family?

3. Do the Ironborn drown all their Kings?

Yeah, we’re beginning to understand why these guys aren’t a bigger noise in Westeros: all their kings are either killed immediately or brain-damaged after their bizarre initiation ceremony.

4. Is this the last we’ll see of Ser Jorah?

We hope not – Iain Glen’s take on the disgraced Knight has been a highlight since season one, and it’d be a pity to see him go. But it’s hard to believe that he’ll find a cure when so many others have failed, and so this might be goodbye.

Still, let’s try and stay positive – they managed to save Shireen Baratheon, right? So there might be some sort of remedy out there somewhere.

5. Wait, was Richard E Grant in this week’s episode?

Yup – he played the leader of the troupe doing a sterling recreation of Game of Thrones season one, performing as Robert Baratheon on stage and issuing catty asides from the dressing room later on.

6. So what happened to Hodor in the past?

God, this was sad. It turns out that the reason for Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) mental difficulties (and catchphrase) actually came from Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), who was greenseeing into his family’s past only to half-hear Meera (Ellie Kendrick) telling him to warg Hodor and then telling Hodor to “Hold the door” as the White Walkers came after them.

Somehow, this led to Bran accidentally warging into past-Hodor (aka Wyllis) during his flashback, causing the stableboy to have a fit and shout the phrase “Hold the door!” again and again, eventually morphing into “hodor”.

So yeah, basically Bran brainwashed Hodor and ruined his life just so he would eventually give his life to hold back the wights and keep Bran safe for a few extra minutes. Pretty tragic.

7. Can Bran affect history in his visions?

Yes – it seems like the moment during a previous flashback when young Ned Stark heard Bran speak wasn’t a one-off, meaning that Bran could potentially interfere with all sorts of past events now.

In fact, some fans have suggested that we might be seeing these effects already. After all, wasn’t the last Targaryen ruler King Aerya afflicted by mysterious voices that came from nowhere? Could it be Bran’s attempt to warn him of impending danger that led to his madness in the first place?

On the other hand, you’d think Bran would have learned his lesson after his catastrophic meddling in this week’s episode. Right?

8. Did another direwolf bite the dust?

By the looks of things, this week saw the demise of Bran’s faithful four-legged companion Summer (set upon by wights) just two weeks after the head of Rickon’s direwolf was plonked on a table. Seriously, these things are more endangered than ever now.

Now, there are only two wolves left (after the death of Sansa’s Lady in season one and Robb’s Grey Wind in season three): runt of the litter Ghost, still hanging out with Jon up north, and Arya’s wolf Nymeria, who was set free back in season one.

9. Are Brienne and Tormund a match made in heaven?

Things seem a bit one-sided at the moment but yes, yes they are. Frankly, their romance could be the one ray of sunshine we’ve all got to look forward to this series.

Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9pm