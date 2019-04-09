After Craig (James Harkness) is the victim of a brutal attack following a viral online post claiming that he is Eddie J Turner, the question remains as to whether he's the killer, or the victim of mistaken identity.

However, after just one episode viewers are already convinced that the killer isn't Craig — and that Eddie J Turner is really Danny Callaghan (Andrew Rothney), the older boyfriend of Anna's daughter, Louise.

According to the BBC, Danny is ten years older than Louise — making him a similar age to Turner.

When Anna is visited by DI Stephen Grover (John Hannah) in episode one following the attack on Craig Myers, Danny turns up at the house mid-interview, but quickly leaves when Louise informs him that the police are there.

Suspicious? It certainly seemed that way to some viewers...

"Eddie is the daughters[sic] boyfriend, I'm calling it now," one viewer posted on Twitter.

"The boyfriend is a wee bit creepy, I think he could possibly be the killer...," another viewer wrote.

However, others are convinced that Danny is really the 'Grim Reaper Man' who appeared in costume and attacked Craig on Halloween night — and that Eddie J Turner is actually Craig's best mate, Tom Carpenter (John Scougall).

So who is Eddie J Turner? You can tweet us @RadioTimes and let us know your theories.

The Victim airs across the week with episodes on Tuesday 9th, Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th April at 9pm on BBC1