The Victim viewers are adamant they know the killer after episode one
The four-part thriller stars Kelly Macdonald, James Harkness and John Hannah
*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Victim episode one*
BBC1's four-part legal drama The Victim has begun, starring Kelly Macdonald as Anna – a nurse whose nine-year-old son was murdered 15 years ago by an older child, and who becomes convinced that a shy bus driver, Craig Myers, is really the child killer, Eddie J Turner.
After Craig (James Harkness) is the victim of a brutal attack following a viral online post claiming that he is Eddie J Turner, the question remains as to whether he's the killer, or the victim of mistaken identity.
However, after just one episode viewers are already convinced that the killer isn't Craig — and that Eddie J Turner is really Danny Callaghan (Andrew Rothney), the older boyfriend of Anna's daughter, Louise.
According to the BBC, Danny is ten years older than Louise — making him a similar age to Turner.
When Anna is visited by DI Stephen Grover (John Hannah) in episode one following the attack on Craig Myers, Danny turns up at the house mid-interview, but quickly leaves when Louise informs him that the police are there.
Suspicious? It certainly seemed that way to some viewers...
"Eddie is the daughters[sic] boyfriend, I'm calling it now," one viewer posted on Twitter.
"The boyfriend is a wee bit creepy, I think he could possibly be the killer...," another viewer wrote.
However, others are convinced that Danny is really the 'Grim Reaper Man' who appeared in costume and attacked Craig on Halloween night — and that Eddie J Turner is actually Craig's best mate, Tom Carpenter (John Scougall).
The Victim airs across the week with episodes on Tuesday 9th, Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th April at 9pm on BBC1