Read on for full details of the show's cast.

Kelly Macdonald plays Anna Dean

Kelly Macdonald plays Anna Dean (BBC Pictures)

Who is Anna Dean? Anna is a nurse whose nine-year-old son Liam was tortured and murdered 15 years ago by an older child. She continues to be haunted by Liam's violent death.

She is now accused of having "revealed" online that a man called Craig Myers was her son's killer and is now living under a new identity.

More like this

Where have I seen Kelly Macdonald before? The Scottish actress starred as Margaret Thompson in Boardwalk Empire. She's also appeared in numerous films, including Trainspotting and its sequel, The Child in Time, Goodbye Christopher Robin, No Country for Old Men, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 and Lassie.

James Harkness plays Craig Myers

James Harkness plays Craig Myers (BBC Pictures)

Who is Craig Myers? Craig is a bus driver and a loyal family man with a six-year-old daughter. On Halloween night he's a victim of a violent assault and is left for dead. It's later revealed that the attacker was likely motivated by an anonymous online post identifying him as a notorious child killer, Eddie J Turner, who killed Liam Dean 15 years ago.

Is Craig the killer – or a victim of mistaken identity?

Where have I seen James Harkness before? Harkness has appeared in Silent Witness, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, In Plain Sight, and Macbeth.

John Hannah plays DI Stephen Grover

John Hannah plays DI Stephen Grover (BBC Pictures)

Who is DI Stephen Grover? DI Stephen Grover is the detective assigned to the case following the assault on Craig Myers, and he soon spots a connection between the anonymous online post and Anna Dean. As he investigates, new suspects begin to emerge.

Where have I seen John Hannah before? Probably best known for his role as Matthew in Four Weddings and a Funeral (and recently its Comic Relief sequel), Hannah is also recognised for his roles in The Mummy Trilogy, Sliding Doors, A Touch of Cloth, Spartacus and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Karla Crome plays Rebecca Myers

Karla Crome plays Rebecca Myers (BBC Pictures)

Who is Rebecca Myers? Rebecca is Craig Myers' wife, and mother to their six-year-old daughter. Like Craig, she comes from an unhappy background and neither are in touch with their families.

Where have I seen Karla Crome before? Crome played Rebecca Pine in Under the Dome, and has starred in The Level and You, Me and the Apocalypse. She will be known to Misfits fans as Jess and put in a critically-acclaimed performance in BBC2's Bafta-winning drama Murder.

John Scougall plays Tom Carpenter

John Scougall (right) plays Tom Carpenter (BBC Pictures)

Who is Tom Carpenter? Tom is Craig's close friend; he visits Craig after the Halloween attack. Tom's also a bit of a womaniser, which Craig teases him about.

Where have I seen John Scougall before? Scougall is probably best known for playing Steven Dale in Unforgotten. He's also starred in Outlander and Lovesick.

Isis Hainsworth plays Louise Graham

Isis Hainsworth plays Louise Graham (BBC Pictures)

Who is Louise Graham? Louise is Anna's adult daughter, a law student. She's dating Danny Callaghan (played by Andrew Rothney). When Anna is implicated in the anonymous online post, Louise offers her legal advice.

Where have I seen Isis Hainsworth before? Hainsworth has previously played Abigail Warren in Harlots and Michelle McCullen in Wanderlust. She also starred in the BBC1 adaptation of Les Miserables.

Andrew Rothney plays Danny Callaghan

Andrew Rothney plays Danny Callaghan (BBC Pictures)

Who is Danny Callaghan? Danny is Louise's boyfriend. He's older than Louise by ten years, and the couple appear inseparable.

Where have I seen Andrew Rothney before? Rotney played King James I opposite Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots, and is set to play Alexander Mamonov in Catherine the Great opposite Helen Mirren. He's also starred in Shetland, Holby City, and Outlander.

Pooky Quesnel plays Mo Buckley

Pooky Quensel (far left) plays Mo Buckley (BBC Pictures)

Who is Mo Buckley? Anna's close friend, Mo worked in the courts before setting herself up as a private investigator, often tasked with finding people who don't want to be found.

Where have I seen Pooky Quesnel before? Quesnel played Fiona Craig in comedy W1A, and has starred in Waterloo Road, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Not Going Out and The Guilty.

Chloe Pirrie plays Ella Mackie

Chloe Pirrie plays Ella Mackie (BBC Pictures)

Who is Ella Mackie? Ella Mackie is a lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service who is assigned the Anna Dean case.

Where have I seen Chloe Pirrie before? Pirrie recently played Eileen Parker in The Crown. She starred as Emily Brontë in To Walk Invisible: The Brontë Sisters, and has appeared in The Game, War and Peace, Black Mirror and Troy: Fall of a City.

Joanne Thomson plays DS Lisa Harvey

Joanna Thompson plays Lisa Harvey (BBC Pictures)

Who is Lisa Harvey? Lisa Harvey is a police officer assigned to the Anna Dean case alongside DI Grover.

Where have I seen Joanne Thomson before? Thompson appeared in In Plain Sight as Iris Laird, and starred in TV movie Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley.

Ramon Tikaram plays Solomon Mishra

Ramon Tikaram plays Solomon Mishra (BBC Pictures)

Who is Solomon Mishra? Solomon is Anna Dean's lawyer, and represents her during the trial that we see happening throughout the four episodes.

Where have I seen Ramon Tikaram before? Tikaram recently played Clive in Flowers, and has previously appeared in EastEnders (as Qadim Shah, father of Amira Shah), Game of Thrones (as Prendahl), Jupiter Ascending, Vampire Academy and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Cal MacAninch plays Christian Graham

Cal MacAninch plays Christian Graham (BBC Pictures)

Who is Christian Graham? Anna’s ex-husband and a trained accountant, Christian is apparently a former alcoholic, and is serving his fifth custodial sentence since Liam’s death, all for drink-related offences.

Where have I seen Cal MacAninch before? MacAninch is known for playing Mr. Thackeray in Mr Selfridge, David Loader in Silent Witness, and for starring various dramas including in Banished and DCI Banks.

Nicholas Nunn plays William Napier

Nicholas Nunn plays William Napier (BBC Pictures)

Who is William Napier? William is a troubled young man and an apparent former drug addict. He often visits the hospital where Anna works.

Where have I seen Nicholas Nunn before? Newcomer Nicholas Nunn is best known for his breakout role as Calum in the second series of Clique.

Tom Mannion plays Gerry Tythe

Who is Gerry Tythe? Gerry was the policeman who was in charge of the investigation into Liam's death, and still maintains a close friendship with Anna Dean.

Where have I seen Tom Mannion before? The acclaimed stage and screen actor appeared opposite Ben Whishaw's Hamlet at London's Old Vic, and has appeared in various series, including Mr Selfridge, Emmerdale, New Tricks and Taggart.

Advertisement

The Victim begins on Monday 8th April on BBC1 at 9pm. The drama will then air across the week with episodes on Tuesday 9th, Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th April