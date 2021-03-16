The Syndicate season 4: Neil Morrissey leads a new cast in first-look at new series

It’s been nearly six years since the last series of Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate was on our screens, so we’re thrilled that the fourth instalment is just round the corner.

This time the drama, which tells the story of different groups of people getting lucky on shared lottery tickets, will be set at Woodvale Kennels, where a big win looks set to change everything.

Now RadioTimes.com has been given an exclusive first-look image of the new series to whet our appetites, with lead actor Neil Morrissey being completely upstaged by his canine co-star, Ava, the Irish Wolfhound (sorry, Neil!).

Ava, who is posing perfectly in her red bandana with a lottery ticket in her mouth, plays Duke in the series. The image also features Taj Atwal as Roxy, Kieran Urquhart as Jake, Katherine Rose Morley as Keeley, Liberty Hobbs as Gemma and Emily Head as Colette.

If you’re thinking that the backdrop looks rather glamorous for a series set in dog kennels, let us explain. Writer Mellor says, “This series is a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket.

“The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth.”

The series is described as a ‘cat-and-mouse thriller’ (don’t tell Ava the dog), and is filmed in Yorkshire and Monaco. Although they’re not pictured in this teaser image, the cast also includes stars Mark Benton, Katie McGlynn, Gaynor Faye, Kym Marsh and Joe Sugg (yes, that Joe Sugg from Strictly and the internet, it’s his TV acting debut).

We can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

Series four of The Syndicate arrives on BBC One very soon. In the mean time, if you’re looking for something to watch this evening, why not check out our TV Guide.