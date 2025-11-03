As filming continues on The Split Up, the new legal drama and spin-off to The Split, a major guest star has been announced, with Jameela Jamil joining the cast.

Jamil's character has yet to be confirmed, but her appearance in the series was confirmed with a photo from the set, which shows her next to Aria Kishan star Ritu Arya.

Other stars set to play major roles in the series include Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar as Aria's father Dhruv, as well as Aysha Kala, Arian Nik, Danny Ashok, Dimitri Leonidas, Mawaan Rizwan, Sindhu Vee, Shalini Peiris and Tom Forbes.

Meanwhile, other stars set to guest star alongside Jamil include Lenny Henry and Jane Horrocks.

Ritu Arya and Jameela Jamil on the set of The Split-Up. Ben Blackall c/o BBC, SISTER & Little Chick

Jamil began her career as a presenter working for T4, but has since gone on to be known for acting roles in series such as The Good Place, Star Trek: Prodigy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Poker Face.

She has also appeared in films including How to Build a Girl, Marry Me, DC League of Super-Pets and Elio.

The synopsis for The Split Up says: "Set in the charged world of Manchester’s high net worth divorce circuit, The Split Up centres on Kishan Law – a powerhouse British-South Asian family firm, and the go-to for the city’s elite. The fast-rising star of Kishan Law is Aria Kishan, poised to step up and take the mantle from her father Dhruv.

"However, the death of her mother has cast a new light over these plans for Dhruv, who has begun to wonder if his daughter can, or should, take on this responsibility single-handedly.

"Aria’s relationship is placed under scrutiny too with the wedding to her long-term partner Neal (Danny Ashok) on the horizon, but with their personal and professional so entwined it’s unclear if they can withstand any more pressure - a problem further compounded when a former secret flame (Dimitri Leonidas) arrives in Manchester unexpectedly.

"Alongside her siblings Maya (Aysha Kala) and Kav (Arian Nik), Aria must navigate the splits that divide family and those we love – and ask herself: who should you live your life for?"

The new show has been created by Ursula Rani Sarma (Delicious), while The Split creator Abi Morgan is acting as an executive producer.

The Split Up will be coming soon to the BBC. The Split is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

