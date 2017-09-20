The series stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, an ex-marine who turns to a vigilante lifestyle after his wife and children are murdered. If this automatic weapon-heavy trailer is anything to go by, The Punisher is likely to take the Netflix superhero thing to a very dark and violent place, despite its ties to the comparatively rosy Daredevil (Bernthal made his first appearance in the second season) and the rest of the Defenders.

The clip also gives us our first glimpse at former Girls star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Castle's ally Micro, and Paul Schulze (Suits, Nurse Jackie) as corrupt CIA agent Rawlins.

The Punisher is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2017