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HBO boss reveals how hit medical drama The Pitt recaptures a "lost art" in television
HBO's Casey Bloys says The Pitt is bringing back a "lost art" – a punchy, 15-episode medical drama built to return, year after year.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 1:31 pm
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