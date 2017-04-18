The Outlander season 3 trailer is a tale of heartbreak and lost love
Claire and Jamie are separated by centuries, but they can't forget each other
No matter how many times you press the "play again" button, you can't bring Claire and Jamie back together in the heartbreaking new teaser trailer for Outlander.
Season 3 of the historical fantasy drama, based on the third novel in Diana Gabaldon's book series, Voyager, sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) living centuries apart. Claire has returned to her own time and her old life, while Jamie remains trapped in the 18th century.
The 40-second teaser trailer brings it all back. Remember how Claire and Jamie were ripped apart by the power of the time-travelling stone at the end of season two? Remember how Jamie sent a pregnant Claire back to the 20th century to reunite with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and went off to fight a hopeless battle at Culloden?
In this trailer we see flashes of Claire and Jamie's daughter growing up, experiencing the 1950s and 60s, graduating from college with a smile. But back in Scotland, a distraught Jamie cries: “I have lied, killed, and broken trust. But when I stand before God I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest. Lord you gave me a rare woman. God, I loved her well.”
"I will find you. I promise."
Season 3 of Outlander will premiere on Amazon Prime in September