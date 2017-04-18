The Season 3 teaser takes our breath away! Relive #Outlander with the @STARZ app before it returns this September: https://t.co/fgpSCykDgx pic.twitter.com/nL2ureO9eT — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 17, 2017

The 40-second teaser trailer brings it all back. Remember how Claire and Jamie were ripped apart by the power of the time-travelling stone at the end of season two? Remember how Jamie sent a pregnant Claire back to the 20th century to reunite with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and went off to fight a hopeless battle at Culloden?

In this trailer we see flashes of Claire and Jamie's daughter growing up, experiencing the 1950s and 60s, graduating from college with a smile. But back in Scotland, a distraught Jamie cries: “I have lied, killed, and broken trust. But when I stand before God I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest. Lord you gave me a rare woman. God, I loved her well.”

"I will find you. I promise."

Season 3 of Outlander will premiere on Amazon Prime in September