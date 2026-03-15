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The Other Bennet Sister centres on Mary Bennet for better and worse
Sarah Quintrell’s re-imagining of Pride and Prejudice, like its protagonist, hits notes that sound right but lack feeling.
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Published: Sunday, 15 March 2026 at 6:00 pm
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